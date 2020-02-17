Line of Duty season 6 spoilers: Filming begins! New details







Line of Duty season 6 is more than likely many months from premiering on BBC One. Yet, we do have a greater sense of how exciting it’s going to be today!

The network has confirmed that filming is now underway on the stellar Jed Mercurio series, otherwise known as the only show on television to be able to tell a compelling story set entirely in an interrogation room. They also revealed that Kelly Macdonald of Boardwalk Empire fame is going to be one of the main players this time around, a DCI by the name of Joanne Davidson. She’s involved in a murder case, but the only clue offered by the official logline is that she is “enigmatic.” Clearly, the folks at the series are not altogether eager to give much more away beyond just that. (In terms of the setting, the new season will take place around 18 months following the events of season 5.)

Want to get some more thoughts about the end of Line of Duty season 5? Then watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube.

Line of Duty sets the bar high in terms of great British television, mostly because what it offers is an unflinching look at police corruption and the people who take a larger look at it. For most shows, the characters on this show are the bad guys — those within the department trying to take down other cops. Yet, here they are shown as complicated heroes who want to make policing a better, stronger place. Yet, as we’ve seen with Ted Hastings, that does not mean that they are squeaky clean in the slightest.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to Line of Duty

Our hope right now is that Line of Duty season 6 could premeire closer to the end of the year — if the show wants it to premiere about 18 months after the events of the season finale to keep it in real-time, this is the solution that feels the most viable.

What do you want to see the most from Line of Duty season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







