The Bachelor spoilers: Victoria Fuller – Peter Weber hometown date video







Just in case you wanted to get an up-close-and-personal look at the hometown date between Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller on The Bachelor, just know that we’ve got a teaser for you within…

The video below comes courtesy of Good Morning America, and what you can see within it is Peter confronting Victoria about a situation that happened earlier on in the day. Here’s what we know at the moment. At some point during the date, Peter was approached by an ex who had some information clearly about Victoria. The footage in this sneak peek is spliced-together in a way where it looks like Victoria is getting mad about almost nothing, but it’s clear that there is something more going on here. How much the producers decide to give us remains to be seen, but it feels as though the two are fighting rather relentlessly over what was said. Victoria is dismissive of the whole idea and, by the end of the argument, she claims that she’s done and does not want to be on-camera anymore.

Want some more The Bachelor news in video form? Then view our early take on the Victoria controversy below! Once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have more coverage coming tonight.

Does Victoria act like someone who is guilty? It’s honestly hard to say without hearing the individual transgressions. It’s also fair to wonder why Peter’s ex would choose to tell him about some of this information. It’s not as though she’s seemingly trying to get back with him — if she was, wouldn’t she have tried to be a contestant on this season. It’s also not like she’s going to get a ton of fame out of this, so she’s probably not just telling Peter “for fame.”

Whatever the ex had to say, it was important enough for producers to let her be on-camera to state her peace. We’ll just have to wait and see what the aftermath to all of it is within the episode itself.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor right away!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelor tonight?

Be sure to share in the comments below! We’ll have more on the episode later on tonight. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







