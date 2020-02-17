American Idol season 18: Is Arthur Gunn have standout audition?







Is Arthur Gunn the best audition on American Idol season 18 so far? After watching episode 1, it’s fair to say the answer is yes. What Arthur did is pretty extraordinary in that he came out, showed off an extraordinary voice, and also has a rather incredible story at the same time.

Arthur is a guy originally from Nepal, but now lives in Kansas. It’s one of the most random connections ever — how does someone go from Katmandu to Kansas? Maybe that’s something that makes it into his eventual movie.

Now, let’s get to that voice — we love the choice of him doing Bob Dylan for that original audition, since it allowed him to show off so much character. He’s got soul, bluegrass, and blues mixed in there, and we think he could navigate into rock a little bit. He’s reminiscent of someone like Dylan mixed into former American Idol winner Phillip Phillips. He just breathes music throughout every part of his body and it’s a thrill to just watch him strum the guitar and perform onstage. After you see him, it’s pretty impossible to not love some of what he brings to the table.

So, for now, we think that audiences are really going to love Arthur Gunn. While we can’t proclaim anyone to be the favorite at the start of the season, we think that viewers are going to both remember and love him from here on out. he just needs to match the greatness of what we saw here week after week. Watch the full performance from Arthur below…

