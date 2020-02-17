Better Call Saul – El Camino Easter eggs revealed in new video







Better Call Saul season 5 is going to find its way to AMC in the span of just one week, and after such a long wait we’re eager for so much more content.

You know what else we’re eager for? To be able to dive into some Easter eggs! If you look below, you can get a good sense of some small, but fun, little teases from El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie that tie back into the world of the prequel. Because the movie was filming at around the same time as season 5, that did open the writers the chance to play around a little bit.

Of course, they didn’t really want to make any of their references too explicit for a number of different reasons. Take, for example, them not wanting to turn El Camino into a showcase for another show. That was the Jesse Pinkman story. This is the story of Jimmy McGill. This is a chance to see a little bit more of some various ins and outs, with some subtle nods to the future thrown in there.

In the end, we think that this video just serves as a nice way to hype up both the movie and Better Call Saul season 5. Who knows? Much like we had a chance to see some of Jesse’s future on El Camino, we hope that there is going to be a chance in order to learn more about Jimmy’s future as Gene. We’ve gotten some teases of him at Cinnabon here and there on the show so far, but nothing that gives you a great sense of the creative direction.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 5?

Saul one world now! Don't miss the world television premiere of El Camino, tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Qb7WOhPxqI — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 15, 2020

