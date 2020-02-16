God Friended Me season 2 episode 14 spoilers: A ‘Raspberry Pie’ mystery







Following tonight’s return to the air, God Friended Me season 2 episode 14 is going to arrive on CBS next week … and hopefully be awesome.

What do we know at the moment? The title is “Raspberry Pie,” and based on the story we’re getting at the moment, it’s going to be one with a few different twists. Take, for example, Miles Finer getting himself as a Friend Suggestion … or at least what he thinks he is a Friend Suggestion. Things aren’t quite what they seem here, though, and in the end, he and the rest of the God Squad can’t get too distracted for what is the end goal — finding the person actually responsible for the God Account. That is the real way to start looking more towards the future.

God Friended Me season 2 episode 14 synopsis

“Raspberry Pie” – Miles is confused when the God Account sends him his own name as a friend suggestion. But when Rakesh discovers that Miles’ Facebook account has been cloned and the suggestion was for the fake account, they turn their attention to the hacker, Zack (Chosen Jacobs), a teenage computer prodigy. Also, Ali begins fertility treatments in an effort to freeze her eggs before beginning chemo, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, Feb. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It’s good that Ali is being so proactive at the moment, largely because she’s considering her future and wants to do whatever she can to be prepared for it. We know what she is going through at the moment is rather devastating — yet, at the same exact time, her trying to think and plan for her future may offer some encouragement for her as a character and for viewers at home.

