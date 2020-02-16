Chicago Fire season 8 will (hopefully) be far from the end







How long can a show like Chicago Fire last on NBC? We know that this is the time in a show’s run where some of these questions are asked — and we also understand the reasoning for it. There are a ton of series that tend to end at some point around season 7 or 8, and there are also few shows with the ratings momentum to keep on past that point.

Yet, Chicago Fire is a part of a rare breed. In general, the majority of Dick Wolf shows have a formula that grants them a long life, since they know tonally what viewers look for and how to cycle in and out characters. It’s for this reason that executive producer Derek Hass doesn’t see the series ending anytime soon … at least so long as people keep watching. That’s what he said earlier today as a part of his weekly Q&A session on Twitter. He mentions that he was watching a scene recently with Ritter, Gallo, Violet, and Kidd realizing that there are a number of different stories that can still be told.

In terms of the ratings, there is absolutely no reason to be fearful for the future. Chicago Fire’s season 8 ratings are down less than 5% in both viewers and the demo from season 7, and that’s the sort of retention most shows would only dream of. It’s been able to withstand losing a number of big actors over the years, and we think that the all-in-one-night One Chicago lineup has proven to be a huge boon to all three shows.

We honestly wouldn’t be shocked if there is news on a renewal sooner rather than later. Because of a possible writers’ strike in the months to come, we’re seeing some networks move a little bit quicker on their renewals to ensure continuity. Hence, why The CW already ordered new seasons for their entire lineup. With long-running shows things can get more difficult because of negotiations with various actors, but we still remain hopeful across the board with Fire.

Related News – Be sure to get some other information when it comes to Chicago Fire now!

Do you see Chicago Fire sticking around several more years?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

3. I've always said that as long as you keep watching them, we'll keep making them. I was watching a scene with Ritter, Gallo, Violet, and Kidd thinking… we have a whole bunch of stories still to be told. 😁 https://t.co/FlqbGY73mh — Derek Haas (@derekhaas) February 16, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







