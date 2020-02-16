Outlander season 5 episode 2 promo: What is Jamie’s next move?







Following the big premiere on Starz this weekend, Outlander season 5 episode 2 is hopefully going to continue raising the bar. There are, after all, many reasons to suspect that it will be great!

The promo below serves as your earliest bit of evidence as to what the writers have cooked up, and there is some fascinating/powerful story coming. At the center of much of it will be Jamie Fraser working to determine his next move. He’s already released Murtagh from his past oath, which should allow him to be able to move forward in his life — and be in hiding. Jamie knows that in order to convince Governor Tryon that he is fulfilling his end of the bargain, he has to at least act like he’s a part of the cause. There’s only so long that he can walk the line with his loyalty, or buy his time before he starts hunting down Regulators.

Do we think that Sam will pick the winning side? Eventually, sure — he’s got Claire on his side, and she already knows how all of this ends. For now, though, this is very much a waiting game. Jamie just doesn’t want Murtagh to be a part of it — he doesn’t want his life at risk.

Also within this promo, you see Claire finding herself at the midst of a moral quagmire. As a doctor, one of the central parts of her credo is that she does everything that she can in order to save people. She doesn’t want to live with the thought of allowing someone to die; yet, if she goes too far medically to save someone, she could alter the course of history! She could be playing God in a way and that’s a very risky thing to do within this time period.

