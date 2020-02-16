Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, & season 5 on Starz!







Welcome to this Sunday’s edition of Outlander notes, and what a joyous one this is! Today marks the formal premiere of season 5 on Starz, and that means many of you TV viewers will finally get to check out what we believe is a great start to the season!

TV viewers are important for a number of different reasons — for starters, not everyone has access to high-speed internet. Also, some just prefer traditional television or their DVR. We’re very much curious to learn what the ratings for season 5 are going to be when they become available over the next several days.

For the rest of this article, let’s talk beverages … or at least ones from Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. This weekend, Sam confirmed that his long-awaited Sassenach Spirits whisky will be available starting on March 2 in select states, with the UK and the EU to follow down the road. If you visit the label’s official site, you can collect some further information.

Meanwhile, is Caitriona Balfe releasing her own gin? It’s something we’re certainly wondering about thanks to a post on her Instagram, one that seems to suggest that Forget-Me-Not inspired beverage is in the works. We don’t see how this is a tease for anything else, no? Given Claire’s ties to flowers and herbs for medicinal purposes, this feels like a perfect tie-in for her.

As for why so many Outlander actors — and TV stars in general (think Aaron Paul or Stephen Amell) — are in the beverage space, the simple answer is that it’s a fun field that allows for a lot of creativity and expression. It’s also something that has a certain mystique about it and the drinks themselves can be thought of as collectible since they are so tied to the performer. Also, with Sam whisky is so inherently a part of Scotland.

Have any other Outlander beverage ideas?

Are you hoping for a Scottish ale, a fancy rose, or something else moving forward? Be sure to share in the comments! Also, stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

For those asking:

March 2nd @SassenachSpirit will be released in the US!!

Sign up here for reminder when it’s released in your state. EU and UK to follow!https://t.co/e72YE3irnD pic.twitter.com/EHwgrnQhlK — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) February 16, 2020

View this post on Instagram Something special is about to be gin #FlowersForMyValentine A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Feb 14, 2020 at 2:34pm PST

