The Good Doctor season 3 episode 15 sneak peek: Shaun’s big risk







What’s coming on The Good Doctor season 3 episode 15? In the latest sneak peek below, you can see the latest patient — and the latest big risk for Dr. Shaun Murphy and the rest of the doctors at the St. Bonaventure Hospital.

What makes this particular patient notable? He is a young boy who was born without a fully-formed trachea and due to that, he is unable to speak. Shaun wants to undergo a procedure where the doctors can give him a new larynx from bone and cartilage. That’s something that Dr. Lim also expresses some confidence in, but she recognizes at the same time that this is not fully her decision. It’s really up to whatever young boy’s parents want to do.

Is it possible that we’re going to see the parents go through with the surgery? Sure, but the concern we could see Lim having is that Shaun perhaps pushed them too hard to go for it. It’s very clear that he’s partial to the idea of them doing it, largely because he feels like not being able to communicate will make their life more difficult. He’s speaking from the perspective of someone who has grown up feeling different; he doesn’t want this boy to have to deal with some of that, as well. Yet, it’s a lot to ask parents that they should go through with a procedure like this when their child can be healthy without it. There would be other challenges, for sure, but it’s all about risk versus reward.

For those wondering about what’s going on with Shaun and Carly, rest assured that there is still a major storyline unfolding on that within this episode, as well. The Good Doctor is going to be continuing its story balancing-act for some time as we inch ever closer to the end of the season. We’re not altogether far now from the finale airing…

