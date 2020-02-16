God Friended Me season 2 episode 13 video: Ali tells Arthur about cancer







Coming up on God Friended Me season 2 episode 13 tonight, there will be some of the same hope and lightheartedness that you’ve seen to date. Yet, there is also going to be an undercurrent of something serious. There has to be when you think about some of what these characters are going through, especially Ali.

On this past episode of the series, Ali received some terrible news in a cancer diagnosis. She’s catching it early enough so that she can fight it with treatment, but we think the majority of people out there know that there are no guarantees. This can be an unpredictable disease and the battle that lies ahead is not an especially easy one. It’s going to take a lot of time and a lot of pain … but luckily, Miles’ sister does have a lot of support around her in all directions.

This brings us to the new sneak peek below, courtesy of TV Fanatic. Within this, Ali decides to clue in Arthur and Trish on what she’s going through. Why didn’t she tell them earlier? She wanted them to enjoy their honeymoon and realized that they would either cancel it or put it off if they knew. They’re not angry at her after the fact, mostly because they recognize that there are way more important things right now than being angry. Taking on this cancer and making sure they can move forward is the most important thing of all. They’re ready to support her at every turn and Arthur does his best to instill confidence in her.

While this may be one of the more emotional storylines we’ve seen on God Friended Me over time, we’re doing our best here to still believe a positive outcome is possible.

