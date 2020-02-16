Homeland season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Is Carrie Mathison compromised?







Homeland season 8 episode 3 carries with it the title of “False Friends,” and we certainly think that this is appropriate when you consider what lies ahead. This is a story that will reverberate some of the major questions at the heart of the series — most notably, whether or not Carrie can really be trusted.

Within this episode, you’re going to be seeing Claire Danes’ character arrange a meeting with someone we know to be very much dangerous — and also a Russian. Was Carrie turned as a result of her time in the Russians? That’s what some are worried about, and with Saul captured, there’s not much that he can do to help her out.

Ultimately, Carrie’s being thrown into the deep end here, as we’re waiting to learn whether or not her time in Russia led to her being brainwashed. It’s complicated, given that Carrie doesn’t even remember everything that happened to her. It leads to her being in a precarious position, one where she has big question marks in her memory and no way to fill in the gaps. Actions in this case are going to matter so much more than words.

Want a few more teases as to what’s coming? Then be sure to check out the full Homeland season 8 episode 3 synopsis below:

Carrie arranges a meeting; Haqqani finds trouble at home; Saul cuts a deal.

We know that Saul excels at cutting deals — it’s one of the reasons why Carrie Mathison is even free is because of a deal. Unfortunately, we also know from that said deal that not everyone is going to automatically get what they want. Saul already has to convince some of his captors that it was the ISI who set them up, and that this wasn’t a matter of his own doing. Trying to convince them of this, alas, may be easier said than done.

