





Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Over the past few weeks, we’ve had a number of good episodes! There were some fantastic sketches, some surprises (JJ Watt), and also of course a number of topical moments. This is probably only going to accelerate as we move further and further into campaign season.

The sad truth at the moment here is this — there is no new episode of SNL tonight, or nor will there be one the following week, either. Instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting until February 29 to see the next new episode, which is being hosted by a familiar face in John Mulaney. One of the funnier things about Mulaney is that while he has some connections to the show as a writer, he never actually appeared onscreen as a full-time cast member. Yet, he is one of those recurring hosts who fits in perfectly onscreen. His show is almost sure to be a really good time. (David Byrne will be the musical guest for this episode.)

Beyond Mulaney’s episode, we also know that Daniel Craig is poised to be hosting the show on Saturday, March 7, which is going to feature an appearance from The Weeknd as a musical guest. Craig hasn’t hosted the NBC show in a rather long time, and with that, there is an element of unknown to what he’ll do. How is he going to mix things up on the famed Studio 8H stage? If nothing else, we imagine that his show is going to serve as a refreshing change of pace.

We don’t need to hope for anything in particular in this episode — we just want it to be funny.

