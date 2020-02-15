NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 14 sneak peek: Nicole DeChamps returns







What lies ahead in regards to NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 14? The first thing worth noting is the return of Nicole DeChamps! The character has been a recurring presence on the series for some time, and of course we’re rather thrilled to see her back in the mix now.

So how does she show back up Sunday night? Well, the sneak peek below is a rather-amusing look at it! You get a chance in order to see her turn up in the middle of Sam and Callen questioning a suspect, someone responsible for running a high-powered tech company. This is apparently some sort of search engine, one that has a great deal of power but also a few different issues. Take, for example, maybe being connected to a murder.

The role that DeChamps provides in this episode is pretty invaluable, mostly because she refuses to let this guy off the hook for anything that he’s doing. The moment that she enters, it feels like the whole feel of the scene changes — and maybe this will get Sam and Callen closer to the answers that they’re seeking.

We know in general that Sunday’s episode is going to be an eventful one for Chris O’Donnell’s character, and for a number of different reasons. After all, we’re going to see him throughout this also continue his search for Anna. He’ll request the help of Nell and, eventually, he may get some of what he’s looking for. We know already that Bar Paly is going to be returning a little bit later on in the season.

