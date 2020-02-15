Call the Midwife season 9 episode 7 spoilers: Battling stigmas







We don’t think that it’s going to be a surprise to anyone that Call the Midwife season 9 episode 7 will be a tear-jerker. We’re getting closer to the end of this season and before the curtain drops, we will be seeing the doctors and nurses of Nonnatus do more than just help medically. They’ll also work to help heal hearts and minds.

For some of the latest evidence of this, you don’t have to look any further than the promo below. Within this, you can see some of the characters within the Nonnatus world doing whatever they can to handle an expectant mother who fears that her blindness will make it hard for her to be able to care for her baby — in part because that is what society is pressing upon her. There’s no denying that there are challenges that come with blindness, but challenges are often meant to be overcome. It can take careful planning, but with love and hard work, a strong foundation can be set.

A big part of this episode will be about understanding and educating — not just for the mom-to-be, but also those around her. Another part of this is going to be about working in order to ensure that there are tools in place for a happier, healthier future.

So what’s going to be going on beyond this particular story? We’d advise you to take a closer look at what is happening with Valerie, as some emotional stories about her family are going to be taking center stage on the series once more. This is something that was visited with her in great regularity near the end of season 8, and there is a chance now that it will play a significant role moving into the conclusion here. We’ll have to wait and see if these stories end up becoming a major factor in the narrative come season 10. It’s hard to predict these sort of things in advance!

