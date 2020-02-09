Call the Midwife season 9 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week on BBC One, Call the Midwife season 9 episode 7 is going to air, and this one will be hugely significant. How so? This is the final installment before the finale, and with that, it marks a chance to see what sort of stories are going to be paramount to this show. One of them seems to be very much what’s going on with Dr. Kevin,who is doing what he can to learn the ropes under Doctor Turner. He’s got about as good of a mentor as you’re going to find, but that is no guarantee of success.

In the end, let’s just hope that as we inch closer to the finale, we get a better sense of what’s happening here — but then also with characters like Nurse Crane, who is struggling and needs a little more work. In general, we want to see the story be about the core characters who we’ve come to know — the standalone arcs are a part of what makes Call the Midwife special, but we also know that there is something more going on here underneath all of that.

Below, CarterMatt has he full Call the Midwife season 9 episode 7 synopsis with some more information all about what’s ahead:

Dr Kevin McNulty (Lee Armstrong) performs an excellent forceps delivery – his final supervision under Dr Turner (Stephen McGann).

Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) congratulates Kevin on how well he is doing, but at the same time she still has her beady eye on him. Eight and a half months pregnant Yvonne (Sophie Melville) is Kevin’s next patient and sadly has troubles at home – her husband is a drunk and is abusive. Dr Turner feels Yvonne is a patient that Kevin could give full emotional as well as medical support to.

Ahead of clinic, the team finally receive the long-awaited incubator for the maternity home with ribbon cutting and speeches to thank all those who donated. Among the many mothers at clinic is new patient Marion (Ellie Wallwork) and her husband Stewart (Dylan Llewellyn). Marion has a rare form of retinitis pigmentosa that has left her blind. Trixie (Helen George) is on hand to assist Marion and is keen to support her as much as she can, though Marion insists on doing things herself.

Meanwhile, since SGT Woolf (Trevor Cooper) left, Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) has started to struggle with the cubs. Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) suggests that he and Lucille (Leonie Elliott) should help Nurse Crane.

In the end, let’s just hope that this episode does manage to build towards what should be a worthy conclusion to this season.

