Lucifer season 5 episode 14 title news: Is there reason for concern?







There's admittedly been a lot of news at the moment when it comes to Lucifer, mostly through the lens of a possible season 6 renewal. We're still crossing our fingers for more of the show in the future, but the reality is that there are no clear answers at the moment. We'll have to wait for a while to see what Netflix and Warner Bros. TV decide to do. (We've yet to see a comment from the show's executive producers, though it's probably hard to speak out in the midst of conversations/negotiations.)

So while we do wait for more news on a possible season 6, why not spend a moment discussing season 5? In a post on Twitter, the writers room confirmed that “Nothing Lasts Forever” is, in fact, the title for the 14th episode of season 5. This is an episode penned by writer/producer Chris Rafferty, who has done plenty of great episodes of the show already.

While this is a concerning episode title (and one that could send Deckerstar fans into various forms of panic), remember this — it may not be as ominous as it seems. Lucifer does have a tendency to engage in a little bit of trickery, both in terms of its episode titles and also the show itself. We don’t think that the writers would post a title if it meant something so obvious, especially so far away from the show premiering on Netflix.

This is some of the irony that comes with us talking so much about a possible season 6 — season 4 has yet to even premiere! Odds are, the first half of season 5 is going to be coming onto Netflix a little bit later this spring/early summer. Meanwhile, we’re expecting the second half a little bit later this year. Nothing is set in stone, though, and we’ll have to wait and see precisely what some of the folks at the streaming service decide.

To everyone FREAKING OUT:

Don’t assume anything 🙂 All will be revealed when it’s time to be revealed. Have a little faith. Oh, and Happy Valentines Day! 😈 #Lucifer #LuciferSeason5 https://t.co/f0Yf46CLVd — Chris Rafferty (@chris_rafferty) February 14, 2020

