Lucifer season 6 renewal efforts: The latest details on surprise campaign







At this time 24 hours ago, it felt like the idea of a Lucifer season 6 was a distant dream. Now, there’s actually a chance it becomes reality. It’s crazy the difference a day can make!

Well, here is what we know at the moment! According to a new report from Deadline, there is interest from executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson in doing another season, tough they would need to sign a new deal. This interest is important since they’ve approached season 5 for some time as though it would be the end of the show. This suggests that there would be flexibility for another season, or at least they’d find a way to make things work. (Yesterday, the news of a possible season 6 erupted due to talks between Netflix and studio Warner Bros. TV.)

Beyond getting the showrunners on board, the next order of business would be securing the cast. There’s been buzz for a while that Tom Ellis would be a hot commodity in this pilot season, and we’re sure that he and some other actors have been approached with various offers, as well. Making sure the cast is back on board for another season, which would start filming in September, is essential for even thinking about making more episodes. There are financial deals between Netflix and Warner Bros. that also need to be worked out, but if both parties want the show to move forward, it certainly has a good chance.

For now, we’re cautiously optimistic that a season 6 will happen. Typically, information about negotiations becoming public is a sign that there’s an eagerness to get a deal done — now that Lucifans are keenly aware of what’s going on, that will add to the anticipation. The reason for the interest from Netflix seems to be fairly simple: The show performs really well for them. It’s one of their more-successful original series and clearly, its retention throughout the year has been so much stronger than they anticipated. That to us is one of the only reasons why they would reverse courtesy on what was originally a plan to conclude with season 5.

