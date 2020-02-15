The Bachelor spoilers: Peter Weber meets Madison Prewett’s family







Want to get a good sense of what transpires on Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor? There’s a lot of big stuff coming with hometown dates right around the corner. This is going to be an episode stuffed full of drama, but there will probably be some nice moments included here and there. You can see one of these nice moments below courtesy of Peter Weber and Madison Prewett, who spend some time together as they arrive at what looks to be her parents’ place.

(One of the things that is worth noting here is that families aren’t always in their actual homes on these dates — a lot of it depends on their situation.)

Just from the way in which Peter and Madison arrive to see her parents, you can tell that there’s a fun, positive spirit in the air. Madison’s family seems to be excited to have her back, and eager to meet Peter at the same time. They’re going to have reservations, but wouldn’t you if you were in their shoes?

The larger question when it comes to Peter and Madison is one related, in part, to Madison’s own beliefs. One of the questions is if Peter will prove himself to be religious enough for her, as that was thrown into question on this past episode. Meanwhile, we also know that moving forward that there are going to be some issues over how she views intimacy. She is saving herself until marriage, and we know that this does not align fully with Peter’s own point of view. That doesn’t mean that he will remove her from the show, but this is something that the two will need to have discussions over — and sooner rather than later.

