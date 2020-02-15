MacGyver season 4, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods ratings all stay strong







The latest round of Friday ratings are in, and if you do love MacGyver season 4, Hawaii Five-0, and Blue Bloods, we’ve got good news for all three.

Let’s start here with MacGyver, given that the Lucas Till series was able to accomplish the impressive feat of holding to the 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic that it had for the premiere. Meanwhile, it was down less than 3% in total viewers from last week — not bad for an episode that aired on Valentine’s Day! You gotta remember that there was probably a smaller pool of viewers out there for the night.

Meanwhile, both Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods following MacGyver with generating a 0.7 — for Blue Bloods, this was a substantial increase from the last new episode. It also managed to generate more than 7 million viewers overall. All three of these shows are currently stating their case for a renewal, and we don’t foresee CBS being altogether interested in any of them ending in the near future. (We’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach for what happens here with negotiations. For now, though, there’s little reason for anything other than optimism.)

The only other notable new scripted programming on the air Friday was Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, which generated a 0.4 rating. Both MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 will continue to air new episodes next week on CBS. Meanwhile, you’re going to be forced to wait until March to see Blue Bloods back on the air — the show’s back on haitus briefly after being on it the first time. There’s one more Hawaii Five-0 episode before it goes on a small break.

