High Fidelity season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?







Is High Fidelity renewed for a season 2 at Hulu, or should we expect the show on some level to be canceled? Within this article, we’ll come bearing some of the latest thoughts on both the show right now and the future.

For the time being, though, let’s kick things off with this — there is no official word as of yet about the future of the Zoe Kravitz series. It’s premiered with all of its episodes today, and when you think about the name recognition behind the series, it’s fair to assume that it will find a great deal of success. We do think that the intrigue and the viewership will be there — but by no means does this equal a season 2 renewal.

What could make us a little bit more hopeful is this — the series does end the first season in a way that leaves the door open for more. There are more questions to be answered, and we just have to wait and see if the series is planning to answer them. There’s also the question of Zoe’s own availability as an actor, given that she has a lot of other projects at the moment including The Batman.

The good news about having the show on Hulu is this — there’s no real hurry to get the series back on the air. While we’re sure that the streaming service will want to get the show back on the air sooner rather than later, they can take their time and see if there’s a story that comes together. They may even wait and see on that before even ordering a second season in the first place.

For now, just rejoice in the news that the entirety of the first season launched all at once — that’s not something that Hulu often does with all of their shows. In general, we’ve become worried about this model since it does raise the chances that shows will be forgotten about quickly. That will likely not happen here.

