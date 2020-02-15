Power Book III: Raising Kanan spoilers: Could Omar Epps play Breeze?







Power Book III: Raising Kanan has just added its first big name to the cast, and it’s someone many people out there should know.

According to a new report coming in now per Deadline, Omar Epps is going to be appearing on the Starz prequel in a still-unspecified role. Yet, most of what we’re hearing is that he will be taking on a role that is a “major part” of the show’s canon. Could that mean a family member of one of the established characters? What about Breeze, the drug kingpin who was murdered by Ghost many years before the events of Power itself? That’s one of the cooler theories that we’ve got at the moment about him, but nothing feels altogether confirmed at the moment. (Remember that Breeze never appeared on-screen at any point during the show’s run.)

We heard some time ago that Raising Kanan was going to be kicking off its casting soon to start at some point over the next month or so. It’s nearing the start of production, and that could allow it to be ready for a premiere either at the end of this year or in early 2021. This is the second spin-off/prequel being introduced to this world following the Power series finale last weekend. We’ve got another one in Power Book II: Ghost that is premiering this summer, and it is set to be more of a direct continuing. Raising Kanan will follow the early days of the character played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in some of the earlier seasons of the show.

We imagine that there will be many more castings announced over the weeks to come; this isn’t the only one…

