Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 6 spoilers: A friend accused







Coming up next week on Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 6, let's just say there's a lot of conflict ahead. We're going to have a chance to see Lincoln and the rest of the team take on another significant threat. There are some struggles that lies ahead for them because of it, mostly because they are as shrewd of a master criminal as they come. What's their MO? It's finding way to execute perfect frame jobs, and probably make a lot of other people miserable in the process.

Of course, there’s another level to this case that makes it exciting, and it has a thing or two to do with one of Lincoln Rhyme’s own friends finding themselves at the center of the investigation.

In other words, this could be one of those classic episodes where one of the good guys finds themselves accused and, soon after that, it’s up to everyone else to clear their name. Sure, we’ve seen episodes like this before, but Lincoln Rhyme isn’t your ordinary show. It can come up with some unique twists just because of the nature of what Rhyme does. His villains are just about as unorthodox as some of his own methods of solving cases.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 6 synopsis with more information on what’s ahead:

02/21/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Lincoln and the team hunt a serial killer who stages perfect murders by brilliantly framing suspects in what appear to be open and shut cases. The hunt hits home when one of Lincoln’s closest friends is accused. Guest starring Hadi Tabbal. TV-14

Sure, this doesn’t give you a whole lot of information on the season’s endgame, but let’s be honest — not every episode is going to tie 100% of the story together.










