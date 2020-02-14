MacGyver season 4 episode 2 sneak peek: Riley asks about Mac, Desi







There’s something nostalgic about the latest MacGyver season 4 episode 2 sneak peek below. After all, we’re back at the pizza place! Not only that, but we’re seeing Mac and Riley giving some updates on the past year and a half.

Below, you can see these two characters engaged in a fun conversation about relationships — namely, all of the problems that tend to come with dating in this world. Riley asks Mac what happened with him and Desi, and he proclaims it to be a rather long story. Maybe it’s one we’ll get an answer on eventually, but we’re not at a point right now where that is being handed down.

As for some other past relationships, Riley comments briefly on the “trainwreck” that was her and Billy Colton. Meanwhile, she also confirms that Bozer and Leanna are no more after she signed up for some deep-cover mission. We’re sure that these two characters could return eventually, but it doesn’t seem like there are any plans right now. Dating may be taking a back seat for the immediate future, largely because the world needs saving — and who better to do it than Team Phoenix? They’re all reunited, and they’re working to reestablish chemistry with Russ Taylor as a part of the crew.

We imagine that there’s going to be some hilarious tension, both now and later this season, between Russ and Matty on who is really running the show. There are also going to be some more high-powered missions. Season 4 is going to be a continuance of the MacGyver you love, while also throwing in there some new wrinkles to allow it to feel unique. For example, this is going to be the most serialized version of the show to date, and you’ll see that over the course of the next several weeks.

We’re excited to see how all of the action plays out on MacGyver tonight. Also, it’s fair to say that we have a serious pizza craving now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MacGyver now, including other details on what’s ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







