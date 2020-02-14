Killing Eve season 3 premiere date revealed by BBC America







Happy Valentine’s Day! What better way to celebrate than knowing the premiere date for … Killing Eve season 3? Well, the folks over at BBC America have figured a good way to market the show’s return, and you can see some of that in the teaser below.

This video takes its time to celebrate “V Day” while showing you a few images of Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in character — shortly after that, it reminds you that the acclaimed series returns on Sunday, April 26. There’s no official timeslot confirmed as of yet. This is a short but atmospheric preview that serves as a great reminder of what this show is and also how great it could be once again. (They’re saving the big content for down the road.)

While there are no specific details available just yet for the new season, Killing Eve is continuing its tradition of having a different lead writer every season. This time around, Suzanne Heathcote is taking on the position after stints from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell. The series already has a season 4 renewal, and there will be another lead writer there.

If you’ve seen the first two seasons of the show, then you’re likely aware of the oh-so-delicate “dance” involving Eve and Villanelle that makes up this season. That will likely remain at the forefront here, though there will be arrivals of characters both old and new. We’re especially excited to see an appearance from Gemma Whelan, otherwise known for her role as Yara Greyjoy on Game of Thrones. This season should be as dark and twisted as any that came before it, in addition to being incredibly enjoying and stuffed full of big surprises.

We'll have the Killing Eve premiere date added to our official guide

