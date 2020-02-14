Lucifer season 6 renewal: Could it happen last-minute at Netflix?







Consider this one of the most surprising stories of the year — but also one we’re very much pleased to report.

According to TVLine, there are some discussions happening behind the scenes about possibly extending the run of Lucifer at Netflix beyond just its currently-planned 16-episode final season. This is coming about at a curious time, as the writers room for the series seemingly shut down and we would imagine that the scripts for the final season were already set up on some level.

So why make this move now? If we had to guess, it may have a thing or two to do with some folks over at Netflix looking at the numbers and recognizing that they really don’t want to let this show go. A lot of Netflix original shows as of late haven’t performed too well (both Spinning Out and Soundtrack were recently canceled), The Ranch recently wrapped, Fuller House is ending, and they’ve already lost one of their strongest acquisitions in Friends. We wonder if they’ve just realized that Lucifer, despite whatever previous concerns they had, is worth keeping around.

The one concerning part of the news relates to the timing of the announcement. For example, we don’t want Netflix to lead Lucifer on to where it doesn’t have a fitting end to the series anymore, only for them to then cancel it after the fact. We’d rather just see the planned season 5 ending now, and then see if there’s another chapter that can be created after the fact. This last-minute news could leave the showrunners in a tricky spot trying to both offer closure while also being unsure as to what the future could hold. We know that giving fans a proper ending was top priority.

For now, there’s no guarantee that this happens, but we’re very-much excited about the idea of more Lucifer. It’s hard not to given the quality and fun this show provides.

Do you want to see a Lucifer season 6 renewal happen over at Netflix?

