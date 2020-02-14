Legacies season 2 episode 14 return date hopes for CW series







Curious to know the Legacies season 2 episode 14 return date on The CW, or at least what it could be? Go ahead and consider this article some of the earliest of speculation on this subject.

With that, let’s go ahead and hand down this oh-so-sad news: You’re not going to be getting another new episode next week. Beyond just that, you’re not going to be seeing a new episode the following week, either. The sad reality is that we’re on a break now — it’s something that we’re used to happening with CW shows at this time, but that doesn’t make it any easier. That’s especially the case when you think about all of the craziness that tends to happen on this show. There’s a constant eagerness to get more of the story, even if you don’t know all that much when it comes to specifics.

All signs at the moment point to a return date on Thursday, March 12 (including the promo tonight) — if there is a positive way to spin this wait, it’s that it means there will be more new episodes to air in the spring. The delay isn’t going to have any impact on the total episode count, so you don’t at least have to worry about that.

The only thing that we can say with confidence is that moving forward, there’s probably going to be all sorts of questions when It comes to how this world will evolve. Hope has found a place for herself at the Salvatore School, but things haven’t been easy from the moment that she first arrived there. Take, for example, all of the various creatures who have entered the world of the show since the premiere.

Hopefully, over the next week or two there will be some more news on when the next new episode of Legacies airs. Now, all we have to do is wait.

What do you want to see when it comes to Legacies season 2 episode 14?

