Katy Keene episode 3 spoilers: Katy’s ‘perfect’ Valentine’s Day







Want to know what’s coming up on Katy Keene episode 3? There’s a new episode arriving on The CW in one week’s time, and this will be one themed around Valentine’s Day. Isn’t there something exciting in that? Sure, it’s technically going to be airing after the holiday, but it’s close enough. (It’s unusual to ahve a holiday episode so early into a series’ run, but that’s just a result of when the show premiered. It makes sense for someone like Katy to try and plan something out.)

Of course, for those of you who aren’t as interested in this particular part of the story, rest assured that there will be others. This is one of the things we’re learning already about Katy Keene as a series — it’s going to be throwing a lot of different stuff at you. The title character is just the tip of the iceberg.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Katy Keene episode 3 synopsis with some additional insight into what’s coming up:

BROKEN HEARTS – With everything a little off between Katy (Lucy Hale) and KO (Zane Holtz), Katy tries to make everything perfect for Valentine’s Day, so she can avoid what she is truly feeling including lying to him about Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) making her work. KO tries to do something nice for the roommates, but only seems to make things worse. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) have been growing closer, but after she meets another aspiring songwriter, Josie realizes it’s time to change up their dynamic. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) has been in a secret romantic relationship, but after he doesn’t show for his performance at Molly’s Crisis, Jorge realizes what he needs to do. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) turns to an old friend, Ms. Freesia (guest star Bernadette Peters), to help her get some quick cash but isn’t proud of how she is doing it. Camille Hyde also stars. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Shauna McGarry (#103). Original airdate 2/20/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What do you want to see on Katy Keene episode 3?

Are there any specific things you’re looking forward to? Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around so you don’t miss any other updates (Photo: The CW.)

