Station 19 season 3 episode 5 spoilers: The camping trip







Next week on ABC, Station 19 season 3 episode 5 is going to be airing and with that, you’ll see more of Maya as Captain. What have we see from her so far within this role? Well, a lot of it starts with her interest in fitness and keep everyone in the best possible shape. Yet, she’s being a little bit too controlling as she tries to get the respect of everyone around her.

For more Station 19 video news, be sure to watch the latest on Ryan’s exit below! After you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

So how do you loosen things up in times like this? How can you cool some of the anger that is coming your way? For starters, how about a group activity? Within this episode, many of the firefighters are going to go on a camping trip … and things are not going to go as people expect. (Then again, this is precisely what we expect given the nature of this show.)

For more, check out the full Station 19 season 3 episode 5 synopsis with some additional news on what’s to come:

In an effort to increase morale, Maya takes the crew on a team-building camping trip that doesn’t exactly go according to plan. Their bond is put to the test as they work to save first-time campers after a gruesome bear attack. Meanwhile, Pruitt takes steps to repair his relationship with Andy, and Sullivan goes to extreme lengths to find relief from the pain in his leg.

Maybe this camping trip is going to end up reaping some unexpected rewards, and maybe it will find a way to bring a lot of people together after being at odds for so long. Beyond what’s going on with the job, we’re also hoping that there are some ways for Pruitt and Andy to patch things up. Remember what’s going on at the moment with his cancer diagnosis; in the end, there is only so much time they could have.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 3 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







