Station 19 season 3: Where is Ryan Tanner? Reflection & what’s next







At the moment on Station 19 season 3, it’s pretty clear that we’re dealing with some pretty-tough times. If you missed it, last week the show lost the Ryan Tanner character, and the reasoning for it was rather simple. It wasn’t something that actor Alberto Frezza wanted; rather, this was a decision that was made behind-the-scenes by the show’s producers. His departure signals a new direction creatively for the ABC series, though what direction that will be remains to be seen.

After all, in the opening minutes of Thursday’s new episode, it felt clear that the angle for the show was going to be about leadership more so than mourning. After all, Maya is the new Captain, and her story running the show overshadowed some of what was going on with Andy. She has to be hurting, but a lot of it could be happening on the inside more than the outside.

The truth of the matter is that we don’t think Station 19 is setting up Ryan as a character who is meant to be mourned once and then that’s it. Instead, our feeling is that this is a storyline that will simmer and be a part of the show for a long time. It’s going to take a good bit of patience for us to see how Andy and Pruitt are really handling what transpired.

As for Frezza, we’re hoping that he was written out of this show at a time that will enable him to go out and seek some other opportunity. We’re sure that there are some great ones out there for him; some could even emerge during pilot season over the next several weeks.

