Blue Bloods season 10 episode 14 sneak peek: Erin’s tricky case







You’ve been waiting for a while to see it, but come Friday night on CBS Blue Bloods season 10 episode 14 is airing! This is one of those episodes that features a lot of difficult debates, and one of them will lead to Erin and Anthony making a tough choice.

In the sneak peek below, you can get at least some sense of what we are talking about as the two are presenting with the case of a “hero” who may not actually be too heroic. Is this someone who was really fighting in self-defense, taking a stand, or in actuality taking down unarmed black men in the street? Erin wants to get to the truth of the matter rather than listen to a lot of the noise or the bias. This is why she is reviewing the footage so intently while debating with Anthony over it. Meanwhile, she also wants to get the so-called hero in the office so that she can have a conversation with her face to face.

By the end of this episode, we expect that Erin and Anthony will get to the bottom of this and have some of the answers that they seek. Not only that, but we’re sure that they will also get on the same page. Erin is in an interesting spot because every single case matters more than ever before. Why is that? Just think in terms of a possible run for District Attorney. Because of what could lay before her, she has to recognize that there will be more scrutiny on her than ever before. She’s also got Mayor Chase at the same time watching her like a hawk.

