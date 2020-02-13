Last Man Standing season 8 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Baked Sale’ & beyond







Curious to learn a little bit more about Last Man Standing season 8 episode 11 next week, plus whatever could be coming on the other side of that? Go ahead and consider this article your source on both!

Let’s kick things off here, though, with this: We’re going to stay lucky when it comes to getting new episodes every week! Following the February 20 installment “Baked Sale,” we can confirm that there are more new episodes airing weekly through at least early March. That means more opportunities to see hijinks and plenty of Baxter family fun … and next week’s episode seems to be especially good from a hijinks point of view.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the Last Man Standing season 8 episode 11 synopsis below has some more info:

Mike’s offer to help Jen with her school’s bake sale goes up in smoke when he suggests she set up camp outside of Bud’s Buds. Meanwhile, Kyle finds unlikely advice from Joe (guest star Jay Leno) on where he should enroll in college in the all-new “Baked Sale” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 20 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-811) (TV-14 L)

So what’s coming up beyond episode 11? One of the things that Tim Allen said in a new TV Insider interview is that it would be nice to get Kaitlyn Dever back as Eve, especially since there is a lot of story there left to tell:

I said my goal is always to be linear in the actual world of the Baxters, and the girls have all moved out. I’m fairly certain we’re going to get Kaitlyn Dever for some episodes to discuss where she is in the Air Force. We put her in the academy and that’s close to a nine or 10 year commitment. So you don’t come home from [often]. I don’t want to give too much away, but her story in the Air Force is going to get quite fun, and sad because she’s away and I really love her being there. But we’re going to deal with that.

It’s awesome that Kaitlyn remains interested in coming back to the show, especially given her busy career now with major awards-show nominations under her belt. We think we’re going to be lucky to see her two or three times a season from here on out, but that’s certainly better than nothing at all. (Maybe we’ll get more than another couple of episodes and we’ll get really lucky.)

