The Bachelor spoilers: Peter Weber warned about Victoria Fuller







There have been rumors about it aplenty and now, it’s finally official — Victoria Fuller is in trouble on Monday’s The Bachelor.

What’s going to happen in this episode, according to a new promo posted by Entertainment Weekly, could prove to be very much chaotic. We’re going to see Peter Weber, while seemingly on his hometown date with Victoria, meet up with someone holding some valuable information. Who is this person? The promo blurs her out entirely, but Peter reacts almost as though he knows who this person is. It could be someone from his past or someone previously eliminated from this season. Either way, they give Peter information that he wants some clarity on.

For some more The Bachelor video discussion right now, remember to check out our preview for Monday’s episode below! Once you do that, we recommend that you subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ve got some more news coming up!

Unfortunately, Victoria isn’t altogether interested in giving him what he wants. Instead, she comes across as defensive, dismissive, and argumentative in a discussion with Peter. It’s the sort of thing that makes you wonder whether or not we’re going to see all of this fall apart for her before too long.

In general, it seems like there are really two big stories on the hometown dates this Monday. You’re going to have all of this drama with Victoria, and then you’re going to go ahead and combine that with some of what’s going on with Madison. We learned in the promo following Monday’s episode that she is saving herself for marriage, and we do imagine that this is going to be a conversation that comes up at some point before we get to the end of the season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Monday’s new episode

What do you think is going to happen as a result of this Peter – Victoria conflict on The Bachelor?

Do you think that he’s going to send her packing as a result of this madness? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







