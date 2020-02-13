Narcos: Mexico season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Is there a chance that a Narcos: Mexico season 3 will happen over at Netflix — or, should we expect to see it fall by the wayside?

With today, marking the premiere date for season 2 of the Narcos off-shoot, it only makes sense that now is the time that some of these questions start to float out there into the world. Yet, at the same time there also isn’t all that much of a clear answer right now. Netflix has not confirmed the future of the series, and while there are some reasons to be hopeful at the moment, we also feel like there’s reason aplenty for concern.

Let’s begin things here with simply this: Netflix does have a history of not giving us precisely what we want when it comes to programming. Shows like Santa Clarita Diet, Spinning Out, Soundtrack, Everything Sucks!, Daredevil, Anne with an E, and so many more have all been canceled before their time and also without all that much warning. There are some reasons to be rather fearful that something similar could happen here.

Yet, when the dust settles, there is still a lot that viewers can do in order to ensure that the show is coming back for more episodes. Be sure to dive into season 2 as soon as humanly possible. Beyond just that, remember to also check it out from start to finish. Doing that is going to be one of the best possible ways to show Netflix that there is a demand for more new episodes down the road. They want to know viewers will be enthusiastic to watch more.

Typically, Netflix makes their decision on renewals/cancellations within a couple of months of seasons being available on the service. We have a hard time thinking that they will want to keep people waiting longer than that, especially when it comes to a show that has so much prestige and history on their service. Remember that this is a follow-up to Narcos, which was one of their biggest shows for so many years.

