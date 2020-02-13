Survivor: Winners at War episode 2 spoilers: Who’s in danger now?







So where is the story going to go moving into Survivor: Winners at War episode 2? We know that the stakes are going to be high and because of that, so are some of our expectations. We’ve already got two different Tribal Councils in the books, and knowing how this show is going to work, there are probably many more twists we don’t even know about just yet.

What was probably the biggest surprise about the premiere, though, was just how predictable things were — we saw two people voted off in Natalie and Amber who seemed to be voted off as much for pre-game stuff as for things that happened within the game. They still have a chance to come back, though, thanks to Edge of Extinction. We’ll see what transpires there…

Are there are a lot of players we’re rooting for in the game? Absolutely, but a real part of the fun of this season is that there aren’t too many people worth rooting against. Everyone’s interesting and dynamic in their own way. There aren’t all that many real villains out there and because of that, there are so many reasons to expect a great ending in the end.

