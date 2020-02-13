Chicago PD season 7 episode 15 return date: The crossover continues







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Chicago PD season 7 episode 15? You are going to see the return of a former series regular in Ramon, plus a case filled with all sorts of intensity. It’s the second part of the crossover, and it’s going to be stuffed full of all sorts of exciting stuff.

What’s the bad news? Well, you’re going to have to wait for while in order to see what’s next. There is no new episode of Chicago PD next week, just as there are no new episodes of the rest of One Chicago either. Instead, these episodes will all air on Wednesday, February 26. Sure, waiting may stink sometimes, but we’ve got a feeling that it will be worth it on this instance. If there is an episode to build up some excitement for, this definitely feels like this. We wish that there would be all of this time for some sort of happy reunion between Roman and some other characters, but we have a feeling that there will be some other priorities. Take, for example, Roman’s sister being missing.

For some more news on Chicago PD right now, go ahead and take a look at the full season 7 episode 15 synopsis:

02/26/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Part 2 of Crossover with Chicago Fire; Intelligence searches for the dealer who caused multiple overdoses and is connected to Roman’s missing sister. The case becomes a homicide investigation when they find the dealer’s dead body. Guest star: Brian Geraghty. TV-14

Even if this episode is that last time that you see Roman in the near future, at least it’s going to come via an exciting case, right? There are still a lot of episodes of Chicago PD to go this season, so we’ll have to see what the story looks like moving forward. Be prepared for a lot of emotional stuff, plus ones that focus on topical matters that police forces are really going through.

