





Is Cole Sprouse leaving Riverdale? It’s a crazy thing to think about at the moment, but that doesn’t make it any less true.

After all, at the end of tonight’s episode, the show did its part to suggest that the Jughead character is actually dead. They’ve planted a whole lot of evidence, and that includes of course the state of Jughead’s body. If there is a reason to be optimistic at the moment, though, it’s this — Cole Sprouse is a big name. It’s always hard to believe that a show like Riverdale would write off Jughead, especially at this point. Also, nobody behind the scenes is confirming anything, one way or another.

Oh, and to make matters all the more infuriating for some people out there, The CW didn’t release a promo immediately after tonight’s episode for what’s coming up next. Basically, the objective here is to create as much of a whirlwind of chaos for as long as possible. It’s a bold move for the show, but probably not as bold as what they actually did with Jughead himself. That’s the sort of thing that leaves you screaming at the TV.

The one thing we can’t shake is this — Riverdale is set in a world where crazy, sometimes-supernatural things happen. Sure, this isn’t Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but that show tells us that there are a lot of creative ways in which the story could be told moving forward. Things may not move in a particularly-straight line; as a matter of fact, we would suspect that they won’t move that way. Why would you believe that? It’s possible that there’s another wrinkle to the Jughead story that no one sees coming … or maybe he is dead, and the real surprise is that there is no surprise.

No matter, we don’t think that Riverdale wants to give anything away until the show returns. For now, though, there’s no verification that Sprouse is leaving.

