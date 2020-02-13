





On tonight’s The Masked Singer season 3 episode, we have what very well may be the most shocking elimination ever. A part of it is about who was eliminated? Meanwhile, another part of it revolves around who stayed.

Let’s kick things off with the following — Miss Monster has been revealed! Much as some people suspected, it is none other than the legendary Chaka Khan. She’s a brilliant performer and someone who seemed to really embrace the challenge of this show. She definitely had a challenge like no other. Just think about it like this — she was one of the older contestants this season (at least based on the first six), and she also had a really difficult costume to move around in. The monster is no joke!

Here’s where things get a little bit shocking — how in the world did Miss Monster go over the White Tiger? We know that he is most likely Rob Gronkowski, and we know that he’s also a larger-than-life personality that tries to deliver some of the entertainment. He’s just not anywhere near as good of a singer as Chaka Khan is. In the end, this is all yet another reminder of the fact that this show isn’t just based on who the best singer. It’s about who manages to deliver the strongest character and allows for viewers to have a good time.

As for the remaining performers, we’ll see what happens moving forward. The final three from this group won’t be back on the show for some time.

What do you think about the latest The Masked Singer reveal?

Are you surprised that Chaka Khan was revealed to be Miss Monster, or that she was eliminated over the White Tiger? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

