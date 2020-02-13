Riverdale season 4 episode 14 return date: ‘How to Get Away with Murder’







There are a couple of things worth noting about Riverdale season 4 episode 14 in advance, including its title. “How to Get Away with Murder” is a clear nod to the ABC series, but don’t expect Viola Davis to show up at any point as Annalise Keating. The other thing worth noting is the return date — February 26. There is no new episode next week, so The CW is going to be keeping you waiting in the wings for a little while to figure out what’s coming up next.

What do we know about this storyline? It’s going to be painful, to say the least. Tonight’s episode is going to be hugely important, and it’s going to set into motion everything for Betty, Veronica, and Archie where the entire second half of this season could be very much different. As someone who loves variety sprinkled into their TV shows, we have to say that we’re definitely a fan of this. Yet, we’re also concerned that what happens out in the woods for these three will have a lasting, traumatic impact on their lives.

Want a few more details now for what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the full Riverdale season 4 episode 14 synopsis:

THE AFTERMATH – When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of. Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Skeet Ulrich also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#414.) Original airdate 2/26/2020.

This is an episode that should prove to be worth the wait, and it may also be a good performance showcase, as well. Sometimes, it’s actually a good sign when the network keeps the synopsis a little shorter. It indicates that they do very much have something to hide…

