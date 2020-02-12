





Is Vikings new tonight on History? Within this article, we’re going to do our part to answer that question. To go along with this, we’re also taking a larger look at the future!

Let’s go ahead now and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode airing on the network tonight. What’s the reason for that? It’s as simple as the fact that last week was meant to be the midseason finale! That’s why it was so powerful from start to finish, and why there were also so many cliffhanger moments — think along the lines of what happened to Harald and then also Bjorn. We don’t quite know what their future is going to hold, in part because it’s still not altogether clear how we were supposed to interpret the end of that episode in the first place. What was real, and what was buried away within a given character’s head? That’s not something we know at the moment.

When Vikings does return (potentially later this year), we think one of the first orders of business is addressing the fate of a number of different characters. From there, the next order of business will be working in order to showcase much of where the world stands. We’ve gotten some indications already that Wessex is going to be a big part of this upcoming story.

While it does feel rather clear at the moment that we’re close to the end of the road for Vikings, at the same time, we hope that the rest of the series is not spent watching the slow decline of the characters we’ve come to know and love. All things must end, but we’re hoping that there is some sort of celebratory aspect to the show before it’s over. Hopefully, more details will surface over the course of the next several months.

What do you want to see when it comes to Vikings season 6 episode 11?

