Songland season 2 premiere will follow The Voice season 18







For those of you who are stoked to check out Songland season 2 on NBC, here’s the great news — you won’t be waiting too long to see it!

Today, the network first confirmed that on Monday, April 13 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, the songwriting series from executive producer Adam Levine is going to premiere. Fittingly, the show is coming on after The Voice, a show that the Maroon 5 frontman used to be a part of.

If you didn’t have a chance to see the first season of Songland, you missed out on one of the most positive and thoroughly enjoyable shows of its kind. Every episode, songwriters entered Songland hoping to help make the next hit song for a big-name artist. They would present their song to record producers and then work with them in order to make the best hit possible. The artist chooses one (or more!) songs at the end of the episode, and then works to make them into a hit.

For some more video discussion on Songland, check out our thoughts on season 1 at the bottom of this article!

NBC has yet to announce the artists who are going to be a part of this season, but if you love the creative process and seeing people fight in order to make their dreams come true, you’re going to love what this show brings to the table. We saw multiple examples last season of songs that ended up finding some reasonable success online — just check out what the Jonas Brothers did with “Green Light,” how will.i.am tackled “Be Nice,” or what Macklemore did with “Shadow.” All of these performances have drawn millions of views across multiple platforms, and it speaks well to the future of songwriting as a whole.

