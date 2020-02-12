The Masked Singer season 3: Was Nick Carter supposed to be the Turtle?







The Turtle is one of the more prominent contestants on The Masked Singer season 3, and there are rumors aplenty as to who it is. Joey McIntyre, Adam Lambert, and Jesse McCartney have been among the guesses we’ve heard, but we’re now getting a better sense of who it’s not: Nick Carter. The Backstreet Boy was a fitting guess for who could be under the mask … especially since the character may have been created with him in mind.

Or, at least this is what Carter himself is claiming. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! (according to TVLine), the subject of the Turtle came up courtesy of host Andy Cohen. McLean was quick to say that he wouldn’t be able to say that he was the Turtle. That led to Nick saying the following:

“I have a confession. I don’t know if I can say this out loud, but the Turtle was created for me. I was possibly going to be on the show.”

So what happened? It seems like the booking fell through due to schedules. It is believable that Carter could have been in discussions to be on the series, based mostly on his history as a part of Dancing with the Stars. (Typically, if you’ll do one celebrity-themed reality show, you’ll find a way to also do some others.) We do wonder if Nick saying this out loud means that he wouldn’t be on another season, but that’s a question for another time.

For now, we’ll all just have to keep guessing the Turtle’s identity. There are four celebrities performing tonight, with the Turtle joining the likes of the White Tiger, Miss Monster, and also the Kangaroo. One of them will be eliminated (most likely the Tiger), with the remaining three moving forward to a top nine two-hour show that will air later this season.

