





Tonight on The Masked Singer, we had a chance to learn about the second masked celebrity of the season! In the end, the reveal at the end of the episode was fun. We learned that Llama was none other than legendary entertainer Drew Carey, and it proved to be a fun way to end the episode.

Was the Llama the right person to go home? We’d argue that the worst performer on the night was probably the White Tiger, and honestly, we’d be fine with him going given that he’s probably Rob Gronkowski. There’s no real drama there, and we like the show a little bit more when there are some big, surprising reveals.

For some more news on The Masked Singer in video form, be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full playlist.

The most obvious reference that the Llama was Drew was the mention of him having to be quick-witted. Remember that the current Price Is Right host was previously a part of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, where he also spent a lot of time with none other than season 2 winner Wayne Brady. He wasn’t as well-known for him being a singer as Wayne was. Drew had a nice run still, and was a good sport. We’ll admit, though, that we still have no real idea as to why the Llama had that back attachment. After all, he already had four legs! This weird, six-legged Llama never made a whole bunch of sense … and maybe that’s one of the reasons why they’re gone already.

No matter, there are only four more performers left who will take part next week and, after that, we’ll get a chance to meet some other performers.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now!

What do you think about tonight’s The Masked Singer episode overall?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to stick around for some more news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







