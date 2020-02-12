For Life episode 2 spoilers: Where does ABC series go from here?







Are you psyched to check out For Life episode 2 after watching the premiere? Next week will serve as a proper opportunity to learn what the majority of the show’s going to look like. Tonight’s story is an introduction, a chance to get to know the story of Aaron and what he’s fighting for. A part of that is working to earn his own freedom, but another part revolves around trying to take down what is a broken and cruel justice system. This is a show that can be revelatory and shattering — heck, it needs to be in order to make the largest possible effect. It’s got talented people both on-camera and behind the scenes, and for Aaron, his battle is never going to be easy.

Just think about it this way — there are a lot of overzealous people in the District Attorney’s Office, and there’s a good chance that they are going to be eager to bury Aaron whenever they can. They probably aren’t going to like someone trying to take them on both in the courtroom and from his own cell. There are going to be many worthy battles here, and what we’re checking out here is only the beginning.

For a few more details about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full For Life episode 2 synopsis with more news on what’s coming:

Determined to gain access to his police file, Aaron decides to represent an inmate from Safiya’s drug rehabilitation program whose brother is a cop. District Attorney Maskins and Assistant District Attorney O’Reilly close in on proof of Aaron’s malfeasance during Jose Rodriguez’s trial, targeting Marie as a way to get to Aaron.

We’re excited about the premise of the series and from here, the next order of business will be learning more about how it performs in the ratings. That’s something we’ll get a little bit of a better sense of come tomorrow morning!

