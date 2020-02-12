New Amsterdam season 2 episode 14 spoilers: A pay struggle







Next week on New Amsterdam season 2 episode 14, Max Goodwin is going to find himself facing another important struggle. It’s probably one of the hardest for him to deal with, though, since it is one pertaining to finances. This isn’t his specialty. He’s there for medicine and to make the lives of his patients better; now, he has to find a way to ensure that the doctors, nurses, and other workers are cared for, as well. They need to be taken care of in order to do their best, and we imagine that through this episode, we’ll see the situation resolved. Or, at least we hope so since otherwise, there are problems that are going to last for a long time.

Below, CarterMatt has the full New Amsterdam season 2 episode 14 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

02/18/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max races against the clock to rearrange the budget when faced with employees going unpaid, while Kapoor is presented with a device that’s the future of medicine. Meanwhile, Iggy goes against the norms to prove a diagnosis and Bloom gets an unexpected visitor. Guest starring Gina Gershon. TV-14

If you haven’t heard any of the news just yet, Gershon is going to be on the series in the role of Dr. Bloom’s mother, someone with a great deal of personal demons. It also sounds as though Janet Montgomery’s character is going to see her appearance coming. Be prepared for things to be emotional here, and let’s just hope that this appearance doesn’t end up leaving any big emotional scars.

We know that Gershon’s role is meant to be recurring, so don’t expect a lot of resolution to what’s going on with her at the moment. This is going to be something that takes a little bit more time in order to sort out emotionally.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now!

What do you want to see on New Amsterdam season 2 episode 14?

Which one of these storylines are you the most interested in seeing play out? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some more information on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







