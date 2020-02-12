FBI season 2 episode 16 spoilers: A look ahead to ‘Safe Room’







FBI season 2 episode 16 carries with it the title of “Safe Room,” and we don’t think it takes a lot of effort to tease what’s ahead. Within this installment, you’re going to see a dangerous hostage situation play out within a place that’s inherently designed to help. Unfortunately, a safe room can be both a valuable asset or a hindrance depending on what it’s used for.

So when you’ve got a situation where a kidnapper has someone in an impossible-to-access place, what can you do to rescue them? Physical force probably fails, and it’s not going to be easy to get anyone out of this bind with strategy. Creativity is therefore the key, and we imagine that Jubal is going to have to use every single skill in his arsenal to come up with a resolution. This could be one of the most intense episodes of the season, and one that now works because we are so invested in this character. We don’t think that you could really put a storyline like this earlier this season and have it generate the same effect.

For a few more details on what lies ahead now, be sure to check out the full FBI season 2 episode 16 synopsis:

“Safe Room” – After the police ignore a desperate father’s plea for help, he abducts a billionaire’s daughter and holds her hostage in a near-impenetrable safe room until his own missing child is returned to him. Also, Jubal puts his hostage negotiation skills to the test, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before this episode is over, we imagine that we’ll get some resolution here — plus also a reminder of some of Jubal’s skills at the same time. This could be one of the most exciting installments of the year character-wise, and that in itself should make it worth viewing live.

