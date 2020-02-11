Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Ava takes charge







Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 4 next week is entitled “A Head of Her Time,” and this is one we’ve been looking forward to.

We’re going to be diving into the world of Marie Antoinette! This is a story that has been hyped up for some time now, and this is probably the episode that sends the show’s fashion budget sky-high.

Story-wise, there is also going to be a lot of fun within this hour as you have an opportunity to see what happens when Ava becomes a temporary leader of the Waverider. She’s put in charge by Sara Lance and with that, she’s going to be eager to show that she is more than capable of doing anything.

WHEN THE CAPTAIN’S AWAY – When Sara (Caity Lotz) is called away on business, she leaves Ava (Jes Macallan) in charge and Ava tries to impress the team as they try to take on their latest Encore, Marie Antionette. With Zari (Tala Ashe) still on the ship, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) convinces the team to bring her along on the mission which they all hope isn’t a mistake. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) finally confronts someone from his past with the help of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), which leads him on a journey through his past. Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Courtney Ford and Olivia Swann also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Morgan Faust (#504). Original airdate 2/18/2020.

There’s clearly a lot of exciting stuff coming up in this episode, but we’re still certainly curious as to what Sara’s storyline is going to look like. Also, just how much of Behrad are we going to get on this season? We’ve really come to like him, even if he’s a relatively new addition and we don’t know that much about him beyond just being a part of the Time Bros. Can’t we have both him and Zari? Isn’t it fine to go ahead and want that?

