The Conners season 2 episode 13 spoilers: The Lunch Box opens!







Next week on ABC, The Conners season 2 episode 13 is shifting back to its typical format — pre-taped, funny episodes about family struggles. Tonight’s episode is a grand experiment, and while it may be rather fun, it’s not the sort of thing the network is going to be churning out time and time again.

So for this upcoming episode, “Brothers, Babies, and Breakdowns” will revolve around some big changes for some characters’ lives. With The Lunch Box opening, that will be a big change around the local community. Meanwhile, Dan has to do with something that is serious and rather painful. We know that he’s dealt with death before (just look at Roseanne, for example), but every single time you face something like this, it hits you a little bit different.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Conners season 2 episode 13 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

“Brothers, Babies and Breakdowns” – Dan avoids coping with a death in the family, only to be confronted by it head-on. Ben and Darlene address Ben’s baby fever and have “the talk.” The Lunch Box is officially open for business, and Dwight gets the jitters when he has to fill in for the chef who suffers an accident on “The Conners,” TUESDAY, FEB. 18 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

One of the things we’ve gotten a good sense of with The Conners this season is that they want to keep things as true-to-life as possible. They know that they can pull a few big laughs an episode, but they don’t want them to come at the expense of relatability. This episode should serve as a solid example of a lot of the highs and lows people often come across in life.

