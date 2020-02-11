Chicago Fire season 8 episode 15 spoilers: Chicago PD crossover teases!







There’s always enthusiasm anytime that a Chicago Fire – Chicago PD crossover event comes around — hence, why we’re excited to share news today! On Wednesday, February 26, you’re going to see a long-awaited two-part event featuring these two shows. (Chicago Med isn’t billed as a part of it, but there should be little tie-ins with that show and the others throughout the rest of the season.)

So what makes this particular crossover so unique? Well, for starters, it’s going to feature a prominent former Chicago PD character in Roman throughout both episodes. You’ll get a good update on what he’s been up to, and you’ll also see him work with some surprising characters. Check out some of the newly-revealed details now courtesy of NBC.

Chicago Fire season 8 episode 15, “Off the Grid” – 02/26/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : In a two-show crossover event with “Chicago P.D.,” a series of teen opioid overdoses sees Severide partner with Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty), but begins to suspect there’s more to the story than his old friend is telling him. Casey tries to be there for Brett as she considers her birth mother’s offer to meet.

Chicago PD season 7 episode 15, “Burden of Truth” – 02/26/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Part 2 of Crossover with Chicago Fire; Intelligence searches for the dealer who caused multiple overdoses and is connected to Roman’s missing sister. The case becomes a homicide investigation when they find the dealer’s dead body. Guest star: Brian Geraghty.

You can see that this crossover is going to be very personal to Roman, and it makes sense why he’d want to work with some old friends and colleagues to try and resolve it. You also get a few hints in the Chicago Fire part of the episode that the Brett/Casey story is also going to be advancing. The writers are taking their time with this relationship; there is no guarantee they’ll get to be a full-on couple this season, but we imagine that we’re going to see things explored every step of the way. Having Brett’s birth mother turn up is a way for Casey to work on being there for her.

