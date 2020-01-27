Chicago Fire season 8 episode 14 spoilers: About Brett’s biological mother







We’d heard a while back that Chicago Fire season 8 would be putting in some work bringing Brett’s biological family into the mix. It’s a story that many adopted children find themselves confronting, and from a production standpoint, we feel like it was probably too intriguing a narrative to really pass up.

So where will the story be going? You’ll have a chance to see Brett’s biological mother play some sort of role on the February 12 episode entitled “Shut It Down.” It’s not actually confirmed that you will see the character turn up in the flesh, but signs still point to them playing a significant role as Brett has to figure out what to do when she realizes that her bio-mom is looking for her. What does that mean? What sort of challenges does this present? It puts her in a spot where she has a lot to think about and, in situations like this, there is not always an extremely clear answer. Her mother could just be looking to see her and understand a part of her past; or, there could be something more malicious underneath the surface.

For a few more details right now on what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 14 synopsis below:

02/12/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A series of mysterious gas leaks has members of Firehouse 51 puzzled and spread thin. Brett’s conflicted when her birth mother gets serious about tracking her down. Severide misunderstands his role as Cruz’s best man. Mouch bites off more than he can chew.

Aside from the Brett storyline, it’s clear that there is some other exciting stuff coming in this episode, as well. For us, learning more about Cruz’s wedding is going to be really fun, especially since Kelly may not be reading properly what Joe wants from his big day. Yet, this is almost a test for how Severide could handle the lead-up to his own wedding, provided that he and Stella decide to get engaged soon.

