NCIS season 17 episode 15 sneak peek: Phil Brooks’ love troubles







Are you ready for NCIS season 17 episode 15 to arrive? This is an installment coming your way in just a matter of hours! “Lonely Hearts” is poised to be one of the funnier episodes of the season, mostly by virtue of some of the stuff we’re hearing about now. This includes the return of one Don Lake as Phil Brooks, who is teased a little bit more in the video below.

For some more NCIS video insight, be sure to check out some of the latest sneak peek analysis for tonight below! After you do watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist. We’ll have more news coming up tonight, including a full reaction for all that happens.

In this clip, you can see Phil hitting Gibbs up with what is a rather-important question — why is his new girlfriend in an interrogation room? Is there something going on here? Well, we know that the NCIS team suspects that she may be behind a murder, and despite whatever Brooks may believe about what’s going on here, nobody on the team is altogether inclined to believe him. Why? Phil’s only dated her for four weeks — hardly an eternity — and we’ve also seen already that he isn’t exactly the greatest judge of character.

While we know that there’s some pretty serious stuff within this episode — after all, we’re talking about murder! — we do also think there’s going to be a lot of comedy in here. Phil is that friend who can never quite get it together; he’s someone we’ve all probably known at some point, but he has a good heart and that’s what makes him so appealing to Gibbs. We certainly expect that this won’t be the last time we see him, even if it is the last time we see him this season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more details all about this NCIS episode and what’s coming up for Gibbs and Sloane!

What do you think is going to happen with Phil on NCIS season 17 episode 15?

Do you think his girlfriend will end up being in the clear? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







